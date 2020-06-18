Seahawks closing offices Friday for Juneteenth

Getty Images

The Seahawks are closing Friday in commemoration of Juneteenth, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.

That means all 32 teams and the NFL office will close for the holiday.

The holiday honors the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War, from the day Union troops landed in Texas with the news in 1865.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke for more than an hour on a video call last week, noting that the league itself is in a position to lead in this moment of civil unrest.

“The NFL is as powerful an institution as there is in the country,” Carroll said, “and this freakin’ league needs to stand up for the right stuff and make things move where we can make things move. We have a lot of power.”