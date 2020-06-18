Sean McVay: I don’t get how we’ll social distance and play football

Getty Images

HBO announced the premiere date for this summer’s edition of Hard Knocks on Thursday and the show will be following the Rams and Chargers as they go through training camp.

The head coaches of those teams joined a conference call after the announcement and the conversation veered into other directions. One of those directions was how to deal with the COVID-19 protocols that call for social distancing among players playing a sport that doesn’t allow for much of it.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it will be “humanly impossible” to comply with some of the guidelines and Rams head coach Sean McVay shares Harbaugh’s confusion about how everything is going to come together in training camp.

“We’re gonna social distance, but we play football? It’s really hard for me to understand all this. I don’t get it. I really don’t,” McVay said, via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said on Wednesday that this year’s camp “won’t feel normal because it won’t be normal.” Thanks to the NFL Films cameras, we’ll get a chance to see how McVay and Anthony Lynn’s Chargers navigate their way through the abnormal circumstances.