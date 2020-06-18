SEC calls on Mississippi to change the state’s flag

Getty Images

The Mississippi flag has the Confederate flag within its design. As the nation continues to feel the aftershocks of the seismic shift that occurred after the murder of George Floyd, one of the post powerful conferences in the NCAA has called on the state to change the flag.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued the following statement on Thursday night: “It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.

“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the flag is changed.”

No, this isn’t an NFL story. But it’s an example of how organizations take leadership when changes are needed. At a time when Washington continues to ignore the racial slur of a nickname hiding in plain sight, the NFL should do what the SEC did and call for a change to be made.

Hopefully, it won’t come to that. Recent comments from Washington coach Ron Rivera have created an impression that he’s hoping momentum for change bubbles up from within the organization, making it much harder for owner Daniel Snyder to keep his heels so tightly dug in against change. If that’s not what Rivera’s doing, or if Snyder keeps refusing to change the name, it will be time for the NFL to get involved, in the same way the SEC has gotten involved with the Mississippi flag.