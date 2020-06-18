The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 10: Cam Newton

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
We’ve gotten to the top 10 of the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, and the guy at No. 10 is a guy who currently doesn’t have a team.

He’s the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP: Cam Newton.

Yes, Cam Newton. If healthy, he’s a top-10 quarterback. The question is whether he’s healthy, and when/if/how a team will be able to properly come to that conclusion.

It’s more than just the foot injury that caused him to miss 14 games last year. He also had a shoulder injury in 2018 that resulted in surgery and a mid-career change in his throwing motion.

The pandemic has made it very difficult for Newton to land a job, and with most starting spots taken he’ll likely have to wait for someone to get injured. For many teams, it would be impossible to justify keeping him as a backup after the players see what he can do on a practice field — if, again, he’s healthy.

At some point, Newton will get another chance. And if he’s indeed healthy, whoever gets him will end up being very happy about that. Even if, for now, Newton likely isn’t very happy about being a franchise quarterback without a franchise.

  2. It’s a travesty that he’s not starting for the Panthers. More-so, because of the way his release was handled. Hurney and Tepper made a huge mistake. it should’ve been handled differently.

    Now let’s sit back and watch the negative comments regarding Cam, who has been nothing but classy when he would be right to be pissed. Cam has not turned out like his detractors would have it. There has been no drama or crimes off the field and he does nothing but entertain when he’s on it.

  3. So Simms has Cam ranked ahead of Drew Brees and Tom Brady? Yeah ok…..who is Simms #1….Kaep?

  5. qdog112 says:
    June 18, 2020 at 12:10 pm
    Lol oh the drama. Dude…Carolina has a brand new regime. They didn’t want an oft-injured QB they have no emotion/time invested in, so they let him go. This is a business.

    It is definitely surprising that Newton hasn’t found employment yet, but it isn’t at all uncommon for a new staff to come in and want to build their own roster their own way. They didn’t see Cam in their plans. That isn’t a crime.

    You disregard the fact that the Panthers goal is to win a Super Bowl and make money. You wouldn’t last long as an NFL exec if you’re making your decisions based on emotions.

    His strength as a QB is literally his strength/power, that’s been minimized. He’s not about to turn into a pocket passer now and expect better results.

    Whats so hard to understand?

    Carolina doesn’t need to go 8-8 for the next couple of seasons to appease emotional “fans”.

  7. I don’t know what the Cowboys are waiting for. Unless they are planning on starting Dalton. But I’d rather get rid of Dak and take Cam instead, at least he’s a proven winner. Dak knows his time is about to be up so he’s trying to get his big payday.

  10. sit out or ride the bench for a year and get fully healthy. i firmly believe Cam has still got one last ride of glory left in him, but the beating he took for the panthers has left him an old 30. if hes never a winning qb again hes already got a very accomplished career. panthers were an absolute force under him during their NFC South 3 peat.

  11. I would think you rate a QB on his value today, not at when he reached his highest plateau. I completely disagree with Sims on his QB rankings, especially with Newton ranking.

