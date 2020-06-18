Titans commemorating Juneteenth on Friday

Getty Images

The Titans already were giving their employees shorter work weeks, so it’s not a surprise they will do the same this Friday.

The Titans have deemed Friday a company holiday for Juneteenth, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk all have publicly addressed social injustice issues. Strunk’s statement last week calls for equality and standing against all forms of racism.

“Our organization and our players have dedicated time and resources to these issues through the ‘We Stand For’ campaign and we are making a difference in our own community, tackling issues like educational equity, judicial reform, policing policies and assistance for underserved areas,” Strunk wrote. “We are proud to support those efforts, and we will continue to find ways to impact our region.”