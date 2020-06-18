University of Texas announces 13 players have tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The return of college football players to campus for voluntary workouts has brought with it news of positive tests for COVID-19 from campuses around the county.

It was the University of Texas’ turn to announce such news on Thursday. The school said that 13 members — two of the tests were previously announced — of the football team have tested positive for COVID-19. All 13 of those players are in isolation and 10 other football players are also quarantining as a result of contact tracing.

All of the players in the latter group are asymptomatic at the moment. The school also announced that four players tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The University of Houston halted workouts after positive tests last week, but Texas has not made any move in that direction and many other schools have also continued their workouts after isolating those with the virus or possibly exposed to it. That’s expected to be the NFL’s approach once training camp begins next month and full protocols are expected in the near future.