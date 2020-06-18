Vikings to observe Juneteenth holiday

Getty Images

The Vikings have joined virtually every NFL team and the league office in announcing that Juneteenth will be observed as an official holiday for the team’s football and business staffs.

The Vikings will close their headquarters on Friday for Juneteenth, according to the Star-Tribune.

Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. After the Union won the Civil War, the last official announcement to previously enslaved people that they had been freed was delivered on June 19, 1865.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced last week that the league office is closing for Juneteenth, and individual teams quickly followed suit.