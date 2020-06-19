Bears feel Khalil Mack approached offseason with something to prove

Getty Images

Among the Bears players who failed to match their 2018 production last season was linebacker Khalil Mack.

Mack posted fewer sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss than he did during his first season in Chicago and the Bears slumped from division champs to out of the playoffs. On Thursday, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said that dip has been followed by an energized offseason for Mack.

Monachino said Mack has “done an amazing job of leading” during the team’s meetings and is “training like I have never seen anybody train before” in an effort to put up a better season this time around.

“Motivation is not an issue with Khalil — never has been,” Monachino said, via the Chicago Tribune. “But what I’ll tell you is that he has approached this offseason with something to prove, and that’s something that we all can be encouraged by. That’s something that’s exciting when a player of his caliber approaches his work the way he has approached it.”

Monachino said that having a motivated Mack is “good for everybody” in Chicago and a rebound to his 2018 form would be a big step toward better days for all the Bears.