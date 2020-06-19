Blue Jays shut down their facility after player exhibits symptoms of COVID-19

Getty Images

The difficulties that NFL teams will face with opening up their facilities for training camp this summer are being illustrated in other sports on Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays shut their training facility in Dunedin, Florida on Friday after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. Dunedin is close to Clearwater, which is where eight members of the Phillies organization have tested positive. The Phillies closed their facility on Friday as a result.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the player was recently with members of the Phillies and is awaiting test results.

The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning also shut their facility on Friday. Reports indicate that they have had several members of the organization test positive for COVID-19.

The NFL is still finalizing protocols for training camp and one of the questions that remains unanswered is what number of positive tests would lead to a team closing their facility.