Buccaneers on Jamal Adams’ list of preferred teams in a trade

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams told the team that he wants to be traded this week and he apparently wouldn’t mind joining up with a couple of his former opponents in the AFC East.

Adams told former NFL safety and current ESPN personality Ryan Clark that he would love to play for the Buccaneers.

Landing Adams would continue a monumental offseason for the Buccaneers as they’ve already added quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to change the look of their offense. It would also reunite Adams with former Jets head coach Todd Bowles, who is heading into his second year as the defensive coordinator in Tampa.

A report on Thursday indicated that Adams has also targeted the Cowboys, Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers and Seahawks as potential destinations. The Jets could trade Adams anywhere, but his desire for a contract extension would likely make teams not on his list dubious of giving up much for a player who might not be there for the long term.

The Jets haven’t shown any sign that they’re pushing to trade Adams anywhere at this point, but things could move in that direction if they don’t come to an agreement on a new deal in the near future.