CFL slashes expenses as season hangs in the balance

Getty Images

As the NFL pushes forward with its plans for the 2020 season, the CFL continues to be in limbo.

The Canadian league has indefinitely delayed the launch of its season; Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has said that a shortened season could begin, at the earliest, in September.

In the interim, Ambrosie has included himself in those who are taking pay cuts, dropping his salary by 20 percent. Via Sports Business Daily, word of the reduction emerges after Ambrosie came under “heavy fire” for unilaterally implementing a 20-percent cut to the football operations cap of all nine franchises.

Ambrosie said that he and the rest of the league’s executive team took a 20-percent pay cut in April.

It remains possible that the entire CFL season will be canceled.