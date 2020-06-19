Clark Hunt: Great to see Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu leading on social justice issues

Getty Images

When issues like racial injustice and police brutality were raised by Colin Kaepernick a few years ago, he found little support around the NFL world and none from the ownership level.

Players have been speaking out about those things en masse since George Floyd was murdered in May and the response has been very different from team owners. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt provided an example of that this week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu took on prominent roles along with other players in a video demanding action from the NFL on racial inequality. They’ve also been working to organize voter registration efforts in Kansas City and all of their work earned praise from Hunt.

“I think we all know what great leaders the two of them are, and that’s both on the field and off,” Hunt said, via the Kansas City Star. “It’s been so great to see the two of them out front here the last couple of weeks as our country faces some very difficult challenges. We’ve got a chance to really make a difference now, to really make some progress on racism, and guys like Patrick and Tyrann are leading their teammates. And hopefully the Kansas City Chiefs as an organization will be able to have a big impact as a result.”

Mahomes said last week that he’s aware of the size of his platform and that he will continue using it to advocate for changes to make the world a better place. The NFL and its teams also have sizable platforms at their disposal and the coming months will show how much they use them to make an impact.