Clemson announces 28 positive COVID-19 tests among athletes

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
Clemson athletes began returning to campus June 1. They went through a quarantine before workouts started June 8.

Last week, Clemson announced that two of the football program’s 104 players had tested positive.

Today, via Pete Thamel of yahoo.com, the school announced 28 positive COVID-19 tests among 315 student-athletes and staff tested. The university did not break down the tests by sport with athletes in football, men’s basketball, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer having returned for voluntary workouts.

The uptick in cases shows the challenge in keeping athletes on the field.

Clemson said most of the cases are asymptomatic, and no athlete has required hospitalization.

The University of Texas had 13 football players test positive this week, and the University of Houston football team suspended voluntary workouts after six positive tests.

9 responses to “Clemson announces 28 positive COVID-19 tests among athletes

  2. Most cases are asymptomatic and no hospitalizations. That is the most important piece.

    Again. LOOK AT THE CDC STATS. Among people under 60 this is about 2 to 3 times as deadly as the flu, and most likely less than that because many asymptomatic people are not counted because they don’t know they have it.

  3. Told you, there is no good way to this people. Shut down all sports this year, from pee – wee to the pros. This will not work.

    ————————

    What does the Flu have to do with this? NOTHING. Might as well cite car accidents or drowning. It’s EXTRA people dying. Not apples to anything.

    Some kids DO DIE. Some kids have parents who have a COPD as in ME. No I did NOT smoke, I got it from two large buildings from a terrorist attack. So I don’t count, eh? Over 60, had my life, did my time, CYA. Good grief. You said ‘most people over 60’. As in most people who run this country. As in your parents or grand parents.

    My youngest two are in college and I do NOT want them exposed because YOU people NEED your college football ‘fix’. You want your parents to die? 120K EXTRA PEOPLE dead. Has NADA to do with the Flu or self driving cars, or anything besides a highly contagious virus that HAS and WILL continue to ‘thin the herd’. And YOUNG people DO die from it. 1 in 100 or 1 in 1000 is still ONE MORE death. Statistics. Did you pass the Social Science version or ‘real’ Stats in college? Carry on, young man, it’s your world or so you think…

  6. It’s only gonna get worse and worse, there will be no sports for the rest of this year

  7. @backintheday

    And young kids die from the flu, but I bet you’ve never suggested any shut downs over that?

    That’s why it is relevant to compare it to the flu because we do not shut down our world due to the flu. And we do not shut down our world due to car accidents. If you are concerned then practice social distancing and wear a mask. But COVID will always be around, as will other diseases that kill people. It’s time to get back to life!!

  9. If these guys lived in NY, Cuomo beg them to do some community work at their nursing homes.

