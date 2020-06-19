Clemson announces 28 positive COVID-19 tests among athletes

Getty Images

Clemson athletes began returning to campus June 1. They went through a quarantine before workouts started June 8.

Last week, Clemson announced that two of the football program’s 104 players had tested positive.

Today, via Pete Thamel of yahoo.com, the school announced 28 positive COVID-19 tests among 315 student-athletes and staff tested. The university did not break down the tests by sport with athletes in football, men’s basketball, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer having returned for voluntary workouts.

The uptick in cases shows the challenge in keeping athletes on the field.

Clemson said most of the cases are asymptomatic, and no athlete has required hospitalization.

The University of Texas had 13 football players test positive this week, and the University of Houston football team suspended voluntary workouts after six positive tests.