Eight positive tests for COVID-19 at Phillies camp in Florida

As has become obvious with the recent rash of stories involving college football teams, when large groups of athletes gather to work out, a string of positive tests for COVID-19 becomes inevitable.

Now, it’s hit a professional baseball team.

According to Jim Salisbury of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, eight people including five players have tested positive in recent days at the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training complex in Clearwater, Fla. None of those who have been infected so far have had to be hospitalized.

It’s baseball’s first known outbreak, after facilities were closed in mid-March. The Phillies let players rehabbing from injuries work there, but opened to more players in recent weeks.

Across the bay in Tampa, one Buccaneers assistant coach has tested positive, and two others have been quarantined after being in contact with that person.