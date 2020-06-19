Former Oilers, Bills receiver Bill Groman dies at 83

Getty Images

Former Oilers receiver Bill Groman died of natural causes in Houston this week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Groman was 83.

Groman (the holder in the photo) won four championships in a six-year career, earning two AFL championship rings with the Oilers and two with Buffalo. He also spent one year in Denver.

He continued in the football world after his retirement, scouting for Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, San Diego and Atlanta. Groman also worked for the Gamblers of the USFL.

Groman joined the Oilers in 1960 and made 72 catches for 1,473 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie. He followed with 50 catches for 1,175 yards and a league-best 17 touchdowns in 1961.

Groman is the only player in pro football history to have 27 touchdown catches in his first 25 games.

In his final four seasons, Groman never made more than 27 catches, more than 437 yards or more than three touchdowns. He finished his career with 174 catches for 3,481 yards and 36 touchdowns.