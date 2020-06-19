George Preston Marshall monument removed from RFK Stadium

Getty Images

A monument to the former owner of the Washington football team is being removed from the team’s former stadium.

The monument to George Preston Marshall was torn down today by crews outside RFK Stadium. The monument had previously been vandalized, and it appears the D.C. government decided it was time to take the whole thing down.

Many will argue it was past time. Marshall was a racist who refused to integrate his team until the government threatened to bar the team from playing at RFK Stadium (which was then known as District of Columbia Stadium) if it remained all-white.

RFK Stadium was the Washington team’s home from 1961 to 1996. It is currently owned and operated by the District of Columbia.