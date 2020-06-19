Gerald McCoy keeps the pressure on Jerry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
NFL players have found their voice. And they’re not afraid to use it.

Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who fired a shot across the bow at owner Jerry Jones on Thursday, took closer aim on Friday at the multi-billionaire who hasn’t said anything in the 26 days since the murder of George Floyd.

It don’t look good, I’ll say that,” McCoy said on ESPN’s NFL Live, via Ed Werder. “It doesn’t look good, and you can’t be silent at a time like this. I’m new to the Cowboys organization, and I’m blessed to be part of this organization. . . . But when things are not going well for the team, you can hear him screaming. Well, this is life. This is bigger than just football, it’s bigger than money, it’s bigger than winning a Super Bowl. And something needs to be said.”

Gerald McCoy is the only Cowboys player who has broken ranks to call out Jones, and good for Gerald McCoy. Jones, who always has something to say about anything and everything, has said nothing about the events of the past several weeks, or about the intention of plenty of NFL players, and at least one head coach, to kneel during the national anthem.

His silence has become deafening. But he’s not alone. Most owners have said nothing to indicate that they understand the issues that black Americans are dealing with, or that they fully support any players who decide to protest during the anthem. Gerald McCoy is right to speak up, as is any other player who realizes that silence, in this moment, doesn’t fly.

17 responses to “Gerald McCoy keeps the pressure on Jerry Jones

  1. McCoy is top shelf. Don’t let this slide Gerald. Jerry? The ball is in your court. What say you?

  3. If he says something and it isn’t what you insist he must think then you and your minions will roast him and try to find something he said 30 years ago to rip him even more. So why say anything? You don’t want him to comment on what he thinks you want him to be in lockstep with what you think. He probably doesn’t, so why should he comment? Ask Drew Brees. I can’t believe he really did a 180 on what he thinks about kneeling in 1 day. He just caved to people like yourself.He is a thoughtful person and he didn’t change his opinion in 24 hours. No way.

  5. Why does Jerry have to say anything at all, and why should he? What happens if he comes out and says the slightest thing that is perceived as being anything but sympathetic? You know what happens the social justice frauds will crucify him so staying silent is the right thing to do. I don’t agree with any of whats happening at all. I think George Floyd was murdered, and I think it’s stupid to be rioting, and I think this rush to deem everything racist is even dumber

  6. I can appreciate Gerald McCoy, but this is Jerry Jones he calling out. Jones is a little like Trump, he doesn’t like to be pushed into something. Right or wrong, Jones likes to figure things for himself. Then it’s his decision, not anybody else’s. The old adage that your can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink applies here.

  7. McCoy can do what he wants. Calling out the owner via the media is childish. Here is a novel idea Gerald, why don’t you sit down with the Jones? Who pays Gerald McCoy anyway? Good luck Gerald. Every action creates a reaction and you don’t own the Cowboys.

  8. Why does everyone have to make a statement? Most are not making it because they want to or even believe it. Most are doing it to appease the minority.

  9. McCoy won’t last long in Dallas.
    Jerry’s feeling the heat, but his money gives him the gift of time.

  12. Meet your new thought police overlords. Say what they want you to say or be presumed guilty of racism.

  14. Gerald clearly doesn’t know Jerry. He’s best served to shut his mouth and be grateful for the opportunity he has to even play at his age. In fact, all these players should put the shut to the up.

  15. WOW I never knew just how much Media and Fans look to Jerry Jones as GOD! You ALL want to hear him speak! ……. since when? And when he does it will just be HIS OPINION! fools………… LMAO!

  16. Jerry Jones saying nothing because he painted himself into a corner last year. When the flag issue came up he said every Cowboy would stand during the anthem.

    I suspect Jerry doesn’t want to capitulate and now say it’s okay to kneel.

    What about McCoy ? He should sit out the season unless Jerry comes out and says he supports kneeling.

  17. There’s no money in it for Jerry and his Ego could take a bruising, So why should Jerry
    bother?

