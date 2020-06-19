Jamal Adams: It’s time to move on; no hard feelings

Getty Images

Jamal Adams wants a trade. The safety has asked the Jets for one, and he’s telling the team’s fans the same on social media.

Adams commented to a fan on Instagram on Friday night, saying, “It’s time to move on. Let it go. Appreciate you guys. No hard feelings. Nothin but luv.”

Adams has listed eight teams he would love to play for, but the Jets so far have not indicated they are inclined to trade Adams.

Adams’ contract demands surely would reduce the number of interested teams if the Jets sought a trade.

The Cowboys inquired at the trade deadline in October but found the Jets’ asking price out of their range.