Jets agree to deal with Denzel Mims

Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to contract terms with another member of their 2020 draft class.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that they have struck a deal with second-round wideout Denzel Mims. He joins fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall as the members of the nine-player group to get their contracts done.

There were some projecting Mims as a first-round pick in the weeks leading up to the draft, but the Jets were able to snag him with the 59th overall pick after trading down earlier in the round. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns at Baylor last season and caught 28 passes over his final three years in school.

He joins Breshad Perriman as new additions to a receiving corps that already featured Jamison Crowder.