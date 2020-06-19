Kenyan Drake says he’ll kneel alongside Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said this week that he will take a knee during the playing of the national anthem this season and another offensive starter said he’ll be joining Murray in that protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

Running back Kenyan Drake was on the Dolphins in 2016 when wide receiver Kenny Stills and other members of the team knelt before games, but he did not join them. He said on NFL Network this week that he didn’t feel comfortable doing it if the whole team wasn’t taking a knee, but now feels “disappointed for not stepping out on a limb and doing something that I felt like would be important to do.”

Drake believes his previous choice was a “copout” and that he won’t do it again this time.

“Kyler obviously is the undisputed leader of not only the offense, but the whole team,” Drake said, via Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic. “To come out and be able to do that, obviously I respect him and I’ll be right next him doing the same thing. . . . It’s something we all need to stand up for and, I guess, take a knee for.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this month that there have not been conversations with players about their plans, but that they will “obviously” going to support whatever their players choose to do.