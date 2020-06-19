Lions DC: Jeff Okudah “driven” like few players I’ve seen

Getty Images

In May, Lions head coach Matt Patricia said that he hopes similarities between his defense and the one cornerback Jeff Okudah played in at Ohio State would help smooth the first-round pick’s transition to the NFL.

Based on defensive coordinator Cory Undlin’s read on Okudah, that won’t be the only thing that could speed the process along. Undlin said that Okudah’s uncommon enthusiasm for the game has been clear despite the remote nature of their interactions.

“He’s driven like few men I’ve been around in this profession,” Undlin said, via the Detroit News. “I know that and I can tell that, albeit on a Zoom call. The guy, he’s nonstop, to the point where it’s like, ‘Jeff, can we not talk about football for like five minutes? Do you do anything else? Like, what are we doing?’ That’s how he’s wired.”

Undlin stopped short of writing Okudah’s name into the starting lineup, but said the corner has been “nothing but impressive” and it will be a big surprise if he isn’t in a central role come the fall.