President Trump supports and attacks NFL in the same tweet

Getty Images

Feuds are colliding. To strange results.

In one single tweet, President Donald Trump has both supported and attacked the NFL. It’s the result of his desire both to downplay the impact of the coronavirus on sports and to upstage the NFL over potential kneeling during the national anthem.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football,” Trump tweeted. “They are planning a very safe and controlled opening.”

And then he immediately pivoted: “However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!”

The inconsistency traces to two of the key aspects of a re-election bid that comes to a head in early November. On one hand, Trump wants sports (and specifically football) to be back, in order to minimize the actual or perceived impact of the virus on day-to-day American life. On the other hand, he wants to hammer the league for failing to respect the 11th Commandment — thou shalt stand for the anthem, even if you don’t want to.

The tweet also creates further friction between the current president and the doctor who has served six of them. Because Dr. Fauci is willing to say things that many Americans don’t want to hear (e.g., wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, and/or NFL football may have a hard time proceeding without a “bubble” approach), he has been criticized, marginalized, and undermined by those who prefer candy to vegetables.

None of this should be surprising, given that Americans currently can’t agree on anything and even the most obvious, basic principles (like equal justice for all) somehow have an “other side.” But it can create bizarre outcomes, as it has in the tweet quoted above.