Nick Watney tests positive for COVID-19, but PGA Tour continues

Getty Images

The PGA confirmed that Nick Watney was the player who tested positive for COVID-19 after playing the first round of this weekend’s tournament.

It is the first known positive test for a sport that returned last week.

The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is continuing with the second round today. Watney’s playing partners from Thursday remain in the tournament.

Watney reported symptoms after a first-round 74. A test confirmed coronavirus, and he withdrew from the tournament to quarantine.

The PGA Tour conducted a total of 360 tests ahead of the tournament and said players, caddies and officials were cleared to participate.

This is the reality every sport faces, including the NFL. Players and others around the players are going to test positive. The key is getting those who test positive quarantined quickly and to use contact tracing, which the PGA already has started doing.

There is no need for secrecy around a positive COVID-19 test. In fact, the opposite needs to happen. Everyone who has had contact with someone who has tested positive needs to know immediately.