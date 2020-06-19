Richie Jones broke a bone in his wrist

Getty Images

The 49ers have multiple injuries to deal with at wide receiver heading into training camp.

Word of Deebo Samuel‘s broken foot came on Thursday and Friday’s news concerns Richie James. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that James broke a bone in his wrist.

James’ recovery is expected to take at least a couple of months, which may allow him to get back in action in time for the start of the regular season.

James was a 2018 seventh-round pick and has appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. Much of his playing time has come on special teams as he has regularly returned punts and kicks since joining the team. He averaged eight yards per punt return and 21.4 yards per kickoff return last season.