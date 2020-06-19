Soccer teams playing at Tottenham stadium will use NFL locker rooms

Getty Images

Tottenham’s dual-purpose soccer and football stadium has locker rooms for team that play both sports. With the Premier League back and teams doing what they can to keep space between players when not playing, the teams playing in today’s match at Tottenham will be taking advantage of the space reserved for football teams.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are using the larger locker rooms.

Like football, of course, social distancing can’t happen once the games begin. But certain risks of sport are unavoidable; plenty can be avoided, and spacing out as much as possible in the locker room can help minimize the spread of the virus.

The game from the Tottenham venue begins at 3:15 p.m. ET, televised by NBCSN. Surely, the NFL will be watching the Premier League’s efforts carefully in order to identify ways to keep players safe while also playing the games.