Steelers play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove charged with DUI

Getty Images

Bill Hillgrove, the long-time radio play-by-play announcer for the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh, has been charged with DUI.

Via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Hillgrove was charged at his home in Murrysville after he crashed into a local supermarket, breaking two windows.

Hillgrove reportedly crashed into the windows on Monday and went inside the store to get a prescription filled. He then returned to his vehicle and left. A witness said that Hillgrove was “weaving on the sidewalk.”

A breathalyzer test revealed that Hillgrove, 80, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit. He told police that the “car just got away from me.”

The Steelers declined comment on the situation to PFT. Hillgrove has been employed by the Steelers Radio Network since 1994. The team has not specified whether this means that he’s employed by the Steelers; if he is, Hillgrove will be subject to NFL policies and practices that could mandate a suspension, if he ultimately is convicted of the charges or pleads guilty or no contest.