Titans could use an elite pass rusher

The Titans have not had a player with double-digit sacks since 2016 when Brian Orakpo had 10.5. That is the only time the Titans have had a player with double-digit sacks in the past seven years.

The Titans made 39 as a team in 2018, led by Jurrell Casey‘s seven, and they recorded 43 last season, with Harold Landry getting nine.

It has been a long time since the Titans have had an elite pass rusher, meaning the defensive coordinator has to scheme to create pressure. Dean Pees did that the past two seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.

Pees has retired, and head coach Mike Vrabel is expected to take over play-calling duties on defense.

“Really, it is kind of a fun thing to do,” Pees said of scheming, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “Sometimes if you have an elite, elite pass rusher on the edge, you’re going to kind of leave him to do what he does. You kind of take the scheme out of it and you kind of keep him out of it and maybe scheme with other people. When you don’t have that you scheme everybody. And so, it’s kind of fun as a coach to have to do that.”

Fun or not, the Titans could use an elite pass rusher and one remains unsigned. Tennessee remains in the running to sign Jadeveon Clowney. He might mean the difference between a really good Titans team and an elite one.

5 responses to “Titans could use an elite pass rusher

  1. Clowney’s best season was in 2017 when Vrabel was his coordinator. Of course, the defense was absolutely horrible overall that year, but that was in large part because of a huge rash of injuries. Ironically, it was Clowney, the guy who had spent the majority of his career on IR up to that point, who played all 16 games – hard. He won the Bengals game almost by himself and had a great strip-sack scoop-n-score against Tom Brady.

  3. Clowney is likely only to get a one year deal, Tennessee would give him the best chance to win, he’d get to take out his revenge on Houston twice, and he’d be an elite player in an already up and coming YOUNG defense.

    However, his agent will likely set him up to play for whoever’s offering the best opportunity for him to stand out (joining a poorer team) in a huge spotlight (New York? LA?) It’s kind of an “out there” guess, but I really wouldn’t be surprised to see Clowney suit up for the Jets.

  4. Clowney is an above average DL. He is Not a premium pass rusher. He is a strong run defender. Thats a proven commodity. Been in the league 5 years…..he is proven. Seems to me Clowney and his agent are propping themselves up on a pedestal higher than their value. Given the Browns appear to have offered Clowney the highest 1 year deal to date and the ONLY multi year deal to date……hard to see how he would end up anywhere else eventually

  5. I predict that if Clowney does not accept a Browns offer in about the next 10 days ( basically….by July 1) I expect the Browns to take that same type money and go get E. Griffin for a short term deal. Clowney could really hurt his own pocket.

