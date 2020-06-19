Getty Images

The Titans have not had a player with double-digit sacks since 2016 when Brian Orakpo had 10.5. That is the only time the Titans have had a player with double-digit sacks in the past seven years.

The Titans made 39 as a team in 2018, led by Jurrell Casey‘s seven, and they recorded 43 last season, with Harold Landry getting nine.

It has been a long time since the Titans have had an elite pass rusher, meaning the defensive coordinator has to scheme to create pressure. Dean Pees did that the past two seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.

Pees has retired, and head coach Mike Vrabel is expected to take over play-calling duties on defense.

“Really, it is kind of a fun thing to do,” Pees said of scheming, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “Sometimes if you have an elite, elite pass rusher on the edge, you’re going to kind of leave him to do what he does. You kind of take the scheme out of it and you kind of keep him out of it and maybe scheme with other people. When you don’t have that you scheme everybody. And so, it’s kind of fun as a coach to have to do that.”

Fun or not, the Titans could use an elite pass rusher and one remains unsigned. Tennessee remains in the running to sign Jadeveon Clowney. He might mean the difference between a really good Titans team and an elite one.