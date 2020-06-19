Which players would benefit from a change of scenery?

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. Obviously, he believes he’d benefit from a change of scenery.

Which inspired Friday’s PFT Live draft: Which players currently in the NFL would benefit from being traded to a new team?

Big Cat and yours truly drafted four players each. Big Cat, for the most part, played it straight. (For a change.) Take a look and a listen and chime in with your own thoughts in the comments.

