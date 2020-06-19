Will the Colin Kaepernick talk lead to action?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Multiple NFL figures recently have been talking about Colin Kaepernick. The question now becomes whether the talk will lead to action.

There’s still no reason to believe it will. Indeed, there’s no indication that anyone has actually reached out to Kaepernick or his representatives to discuss a potential visit or tryout or contract or anything. And so the question is whether the league hopes that it can talk about him just enough over the next few weeks until the eyes and ears of the nation move on to something else, or whether the talk about Kaepernick will indeed result in someone talking to Kaepernick about restoring him to an NFL team.

It still feels different now than it ever has, that someone will eventually and inevitably invite Kaepernick to show what he can do, and potentially to compete for a roster spot. Amazingly, he still hasn’t gotten a tryout with a team in nearly 40 months since becoming a free agent.

The Seahawks came the closest of anyone to doing it. Following a visit in 2017 that caused the Seahawks to conclude that Kaepernick is a starter and thus couldn’t be a backup and thus they had no interest in signing him (which makes many wonder why they brought him in for a visit in the first place), the Seahawks decided in early 2018 to give him a workout. The workout reportedly was canceled after the Seahawks sought a commitment that he wouldn’t kneel during the national anthem.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recently denied that Kaepernick’s position on kneeling was a factor in the decision to scrap the workout. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Seahawks contend that they backed out of the workout because questions about his plans for the 2018 were promptly leaked to ESPN. The first report from ESPN regarding the workout, however, focused not on questions raised regarding Kaepernick’s plan but on the actual cancellation.

So if they already decided to cancel the workout before the leak, the leak couldn’t have caused the cancellation.

The team’s entire flirtation with Kaepernick remains odd. In 2017, he was too good to sign. In 2018, he needed a workout before he could be signed. The truth may be (is) that, in 2017, the organization was concerned that some of the players who were on the roster at the time would be inclined to agitate for Kaepernick to replace Russell Wilson as the starter. By 2018, the organization made a hard pivot toward clearing out any remaining anti-Russell players, which would have made it easier to avoid a schism over whether Wilson or Kaepernick should play, if Kaepernick had been signed to serve as Wilson’s No. 2.

Even now, Kaepernick clearly would be an upgrade over Geno Smith as the backup to Wilson. Kaepernick also would be better than the current backup (and/or a better fit as the starter’s understudy) in places like Buffalo, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, L.A. (Chargers and Rams), Denver, Kansas City, Washington, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, and Arizona.

Will one or more of those teams or any other team give Kaepernick a proper evaluation and opportunity? Or will they simply talk about it, talk about it some more, and keep talking about it until people stop asking questions about him?

This time around, there’s a very good chance that the questions won’t stop being asked.

41 responses to “Will the Colin Kaepernick talk lead to action?

  2. I would love to see him get sacked and then the player celebrates the sack by kneeling !

  4. Amazingly, he still hasn’t gotten a tryout with a team in nearly 40 months since becoming a free agent.
    ——-
    So we’re just pretending the whole Ravens thing didn’t happen?

  5. Even now, Kaepernick clearly would be an upgrade over Geno Smith as the backup to Wilson. Kaepernick also would be better than the current backup
    —–
    Absolutely true and absolutely moot until Kap says he’ll take a backup salary. You keep forgetting to mention that pretty important piece of information.

  6. If he would take a 1-year $3mil contract right now, he’d be signed. He has priced himself above his worth on the field, and then claims he’s being blackballed.

    News flash – NFL Teams won’t sign me for $20mil/year for the same reason they won’t sign Kap. Neither of us is worth that ROI.

  8. No. Hopefully the season will be cut short or suspended. That will allow things to cool down which I suspect will happen right after the election.

  9. Do you think after what his GF said a few years ago he would be considered in Baltimore? Stop being delusional. It’s not happening here. Bob Griffin will be his backup unless he is traded

  10. “Amazingly, he still hasn’t gotten a tryout with a team in nearly 40 months since becoming a free agent.”

    Free agents that have a track record never do “tryouts.” They get signed because teams already know what they can do. You’ve answered your own query. You continue to bump this narrative and it won’t change a thing. No one wants him.

    The “we didn’t sign him because we think he’s a starter” is a euphemism for “he’d be a great back-up but he’s loopy and he won’t accept being a back-up.”

  11. harrytootsie says:
    June 19, 2020 at 11:23 am
    I would love to see him get sacked and then the player celebrates the sack by kneeling !
    ————————————————-

    And then be shunned by the rest of the entire league who have all said they will be kneeling as well. Think before you speak.

  13. If the NFL wants to make amends for it’s treatment they should offer a 54th roster spot for the team that signs him. Teams would be racing to work him out.

  14. The guy hasn’t played since 2016. How many QB’s have played effectively after a 4 year hiatus?

  15. How can you say, presumably with a straight face, that Kaepernick would “clearly be an upgrade” over anybody? He’s 32, was a good QB for arguably 2-3 seasons, then marginal at best, and has been out of the league for 3 years. He “might be an upgrade”, but also might be a total waste of a roster spot. Could be worth the experiment for somebody, but signing him would probably be nothing more than a symbolic gesture. Teams and their coaches and players are already stepping up in big ways; let them get on with that.

  16. Didn’t the NFL already set up a workout for him last year that he completely sabotaged?

    Really sad that the former MVP Cam Newton is not on a roster and we have to see articles like this. I don’t ever remember anyone having any concerns about why Tim Tebow was not able to get a job as a 3rd stringer after taking a team to a playoff win.

  17. “This time around, there’s a very good chance that the questions won’t stop being asked.”

    ——

    By who?….You?…..Him?…..Someone else, maybe?

  18. He had an opportunity to work out for teams in Ga. The Falcons volunteered their video crew to film the whole thing. Last minute, he decides to move the workout 2 hours away. He doesn’t want to play football. He wants to be a victim.

  19. You have to seperate the player from the cause..

    The cause he was kneeling for is/was just. No argument there. But him as a player, he wasn’t very good at the end. He was beat out by Blaine Gabbert. And the owner of the 49ers saw that he was sitting on the bench and making 10 mil plus so he insisted that he be made the starter.

    You can go and you tube his low-lights/highlights that last season and it wasn’t very good. Yes he’s worthy of a backup position in the league but back up QB’s are a dime a dozen. And they don’t come with the media scrutiny/ baggage that he’s going to garner.

    I just don’t see any team wanting all that scrutiny.

  21. Signing with a team is a no win for Kaepernick at this point. Unless he comes in and lights it up for someone, which I don’t see happening. A team that signed him would just be using him. He’s better off being a symbol and a martyr. And I’ve been on his side from the beginning.

  22. Never had a problem with Kaepernick kneeling. My issue was with his defense of Fidel Castro and Cops are Pigs socks. I have relatives that are policemen, and friends who used to live in Cuba. He has no idea. He’s a media built hero. That’s it. I hope he stays unemployed.

  24. To say he better than the back up or starter in New England is YOUR OPINION & NOT FACT….
    My OPINION is he’s way worse than BOTH & & not worth bringing in….

  26. friedbokchoy says:
    June 19, 2020 at 11:34 am
    The guy hasn’t played since 2016. How many QB’s have played effectively after a 4 year hiatus?

    Michael vick.

  27. He would be the best QB in the NFL….behind Blaine Gabbard…or the best assistant Bus Driver you have ever seen…which ever comes first!

  28. Well lets look at this realistically there is only one team who my need him and that is Jacksonville and they are going with what they have. I am pretty sure he does not want to be a backup. So there is the answer NOPE.

  30. Any team willing to give him a tryout better be ready for the media circus he brings along with it, just like his workout with the NFL. He’ll bring a video team and who knows what else. Forget that.

  31. Yes – but not the desired action. The action that will happen is fans will quit watching. We want football; not politics, not kowtowing to protesters, and certainly not every camera being focused on Kaep the entire game.

  33. Whenever there’s talk about Kaepernick signing with a team, it’s always the Raiders. Al Davis brought him in, put him through the paces of a blackboard/whiteboard talk. Al didn’t draft him. Mark Davis has said his coaches could sign Kaepernick, if they wanted. They haven’t. Either his salary demands are too high, he doesn’t fit, may be an unwanted distraction, or a combination of all.

    Suppose he’s signed. His performance is uneven. Do you keep him on roster cutdown day, or cut him? Is he better than some current back-ups? We’ll never know if he won’t show for his own workout.

  34. The guy is a symbol, not an NFL QB any longer. He hasn’t played for four years, is anti-American, has diminished skills and is a locker room cancer. Who would want him?????

  35. I still think that Kap will not sign with an NFL team until (hopefully) the 2021 season because of the political climate. It depends ultimately on who wins the November election.

  36. I believe in second chances, but not with him. He disrespected our anthem and all that it stands for. Although I agree with many of his social injustice issues, he picked the wrong platform to protest same. He was/is a public figure and could have gotten his message out in so many more effective ways. The icing on the cake was when he turned into a Fidel Castro sympathizer. Sorry, Kap. You made your bed now sleep in it. Big NO from my viewpoint.

  37. It really depends on what he’s willing to accept as a salary. None of us will know what he can do until he actually gets on a field and plays.

  38. He’d be in the league right now if he hadn’t repeatedly demanding $20 million per year. After 5 years away he’s not going to be anybody’s starter so nobody is going to give him anywhere near starter type of money.

  39. I can’t speak to all of the second string QBs you mentioned but he would not be an upgrade for the Ravens. No way is he better than RG III

  40. “Amazingly, he still hasn’t gotten a tryout with a team in nearly 40 months since becoming a free agent.”
    Amazingly? Really? Ever take a marketing class in college? CK made a conscious decision years ago to turn himself into a marketing nightmare. That’s why no one signed him before. It really is that simple.

  41. Would be nice to see him do an interview where he’s asked straight up if he’d accept a backup position for minimum $$

