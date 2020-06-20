Bucs confirm positive tests, say those exposed will quarantine for 14 days

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have confirmed a report that they have had positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

Although the Bucs haven’t confirmed that at least two players tested positive, they did acknowledge positive tests and say employees who have been exposed to the virus are going into quarantine.

“We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center. We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed. The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period,” the team’s statement said.

“Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season. The names of those impacted, as well as any additional information related to these incidents, will not be released due to privacy concerns.”

Those privacy concerns, however, are one of the problems with the spread of the coronavirus: When people who test positive choose not to identify themselves, others may never find out that they came into contact with an infected person. And then those others don’t know that they should be quarantining, too.

Florida, which eagerly courted the return of pro sports after the pandemic shut sports down, has seen an increase in positive tests this week.