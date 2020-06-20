Dallas Goedert sucker-punched while at dinner

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was sucker-punched while out to dinner with his family, a source tells PFT.

Goedert, 25, was uninjured.

He was at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday when, unprovoked, someone punched him in the face. Goedert was checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

No other details about the incident are known right now.

Goedert grew up in South Dakota and attended South Dakota State before the Eagles drafted him in the second round in 2018.

He has 91 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 games over two seasons.