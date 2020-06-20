Ironhead Heyward will be honored at Pitt, with his Steelers son there

Getty Images

Pitt running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of the biggest stars in college football in the 1980s. Heyward, who died of cancer in 2006 at the age of 39, will be inducted into Pitt’s Hall of Fame at halftime of a game this season, and his son, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, will get to be there.

The induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, October 17, when Pitt hosts Notre Dame at Heinz Field, and the Steelers host the Browns there the next day.

“I never got to see him play in college,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But to see the lasting imprint that he has had, and to be mentioned with so many greats that deserved to be here. It is amazing.”

Ironhead Heyward had an 11-year NFL career with the Saints, Bears, Falcons, Rams and Colts. He was a Pro Bowler in 1995. He is also on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame this year.