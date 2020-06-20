Jim Kiick dies at 73

Getty Images

Running back Jim Kiick, a member of the Dolphins teams that won back-to-back championships, has died. He was 73.

The team announced his passing on Saturday.

A fifth-round pick in 1968 and a two-time AFL all-star, Kiick finished his NFL career with 3,759 rushing yards. In 1975, he left the Dolphins for the WFL, along with Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield. After the WFL folded, Kiick joined the Denver Broncos.

In 2017, S.L. Price of SI.com wrote about Kiick’s battle with dementia.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.