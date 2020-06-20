LSU quarantines at least 30 football players

Getty Images

LSU football has quarantined at least 30 football players because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports Illustrated reports that more than a quarter of the team has been quarantined either because of a positive test or because of contact with someone who tested positive.

LSU senior associate athletic trainer said no one has become seriously ill and the university was prepared for the possibility that there would be an outbreak.

“It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now,” she said. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness.”

Some of the players who are quarantining had been hanging out in an area of nightclubs near LSU’s campus that has been tied to an outbreak infecting more than 100 people.

Several college football teams have seen outbreaks since starting on-campus workouts. The NFL is currently planning to open training camps next month as scheduled.