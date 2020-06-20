NFLPA recommends that players stop practicing together

Getty Images

The NFL had no offseason workouts in 2020, but plenty of players have worked out together on their own. The NFL Players Association officially has asked them to stop.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA medical director, said in an email to all players, a copy of which PFT has obtained. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

Players from many teams have been engaging in workouts during the 2020 offseason. Currently, 20 Cardinals players are scheduled to travel to Dallas for multiple days of workouts with quarterback Kyler Murray. Players from other teams have been engaging in similar activities.

The union can’t prevent players from working out; it will be interesting to see whether the recommendation from the NFLPA’s top director causes any players to think twice about engaging in workouts with teammates before training camp opens.