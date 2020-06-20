Steelers’ NFLPA rep Cam Heyward doubts Hall of Fame Game will happen

Getty Images

Officially, the NFL preseason begins when the Steelers face the Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, on August 6 in the Hall of Fame Game. But the Steelers’ representative on the NFL Players Association doubts it’s going to happen.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said that although he can’t speak for either the union or the Steelers, he doesn’t see it happening in an atmosphere of increased caution because of COVID-19.

“It’s just my point of view,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I think the Hall of Fame Game is probably out. We talk so much about safety. Why would we want to expose two teams to an extra game a week early? Plus, I think there is a rule that says you need 47 days of activity before you get to the first game. . . . I’d say I’m pretty pessimistic.”

Heyward’s comments come on the heels of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine saying he considers Hall of Fame weekend “a great, great event” but is concerned that Ohio won’t be ready to host crowds that size in early August. The NFL wants to proceed as normal, but that may not be possible.