Trent Williams passes physical, signs restructured deal

Getty Images

The 49ers officially have a new left tackle to replace Joe Staley.

Trent Williams passed his physical and signed a restructured deal. He posted the signing on Instagram.

The 49ers traded for Williams on the third day of the 2020 draft, giving up a 2021 third-rounder and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

The team agreed to restructured his deal, which originally was scheduled to pay him a $12.5 million non-guaranteed salary in the final year of a five-year extension he signed with Washington. Some of his money now is guaranteed, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Williams, 31, missed the entire 2019 season, last playing a game on Dec. 30, 2018.