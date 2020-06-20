Two Buccaneers players test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The recent run of COVID-19 cases for Central Florida professional athletes is continuing.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, at least two Buccaneers players have tested positive for COVID-19.

That follows one of their assistant coaches testing positive, and two others being quarantined after coming into contact with that coach.

The news comes as Florida continues to register record-high cases.

The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning shut down their facility after three players and two staffers tested positive, and baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies closed their Clearwater, Fla. spring training facility after eight positive tests.

These kind of reports are quickly becoming the norm, and positive tests will be a fact of reopening for business.