Browns add two female scouts

Getty Images

The Browns have added a pair of female scouts, as they continue to build one of the league’s more diverse staffs.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have hired Riley Hecklinski as a full-time scouting assistant in the research department, and Kathleen Wood as a scouting fellow for the 2020 season.

Hecklinski, a former softball player at Indiana State, has previously interned for the Senior Bowl and in recruiting for the University of Kansas.

Wood, a former private investigator, worked for the Senior Bowl last season. She also worked as a scouting fellow and intern for the Bills and Eagles.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns hired Callie Brownson as coach Kevin Stefanski’s chief of staff. General Manager Andrew Berry is one of the league’s two minority G.M.s.