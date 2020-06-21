Former Chargers, Cardinals OL Max Tuerk dies at 26

Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk died, USC announced Sunday. Tuerk was 26.

“The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family,” the school tweeted.

Tuerk made 33 starts along the line for the Trojans before the Chargers selected him in the third round in 2016. He did not see any action his rookie season.

The Chargers waived Tuerk in October 2017, and he finished the season with the Cardinals.

His only NFL regular-season appearance came on Dec. 24, 2017, in the Cardinals’ 23-0 win over the Giants. Tuerk played one snap.

The Cardinals waived him during the 2018 offseason.