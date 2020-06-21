Jason McCourty: Patriots will have to adjust to not having Tom Brady’s presence

Getty Images

The Patriots decided that the time had come to move on from a 42-year-old quarterback, allowing him to leave via free agency without making much, if any, of an offer to keep him. And while, from a football perspective, it’s entirely possible that, dollar for dollar, they’ll get more from 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham than they would have gotten from Tom Brady on the field, they’re losing an important intangible with Brady. It’s one that it will take Stidham time to replace, if he ever does.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, cornerback Jason McCourty said this week on First Take that the Patriots will have to adjust to the impact of not having Brady around.

“Tom doesn’t have to say anything,” McCourty said. “As soon as he walks in, everyone’s watching the way he works, the way he prepares. So I think not having him will be an adjustment. I think that’s what our league is — change, and how you adapt and are able to move on from it.”

Although the concept of wins as a quarterback stat is overblown, the truth remains that a quarterback like Brady helps contribute to winning by simply being present. By setting an example that elevates others to emulate it, by working harder, studying more film, sticking more closely to dietary requirements, hydrating, etc.

Stidham, even if he carries himself precisely the same way, won’t have the same authority as Brady until Stidham shows that he can get it done on the field. With success as a player, the player positions himself to succeed as a leader. So the first challenge for the post-Brady Patriots will be to try to get Stidham to a place where the things he says and does will influence his teammates to say and do the same.