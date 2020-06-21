Joe Judge pleased with what he’s seeing from Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge hasn’t done any hands-on work with his franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones. But Judge likes what he sees of Jones in the Giants’ virtual meetings.

“He’s been fun to work with,” Judge told Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “You know, the tough thing early on, and everyone just thought I was avoiding his name, the truth was I didn’t have anything to evaluate him on. For me to just come out and speak blankly on a player I’ve never coached, or even dealt with on the field or in the classroom, that’s an unfair evaluation whether it’s positive or negative, for him and every other player, because they haven’t had the opportunity to go out on the field and demonstrate what they’ve done. I’m very pleased with how Daniel’s worked this spring.”

Judge said Jones doesn’t hesitate to speak up when he needs to, and he likes that in a quarterback.

“He’s not afraid to tell me what he thinks, he’s not trying to tell me what he thinks I think, which is what you need,” Judge said. “You need good honest feedback, and that’s going to open doorways to having good, honest conversations.”

Much of Judge’s success as a head coach will depend on whether the quarterback he inherited proves to be the right man for the job. So far, Judge thinks they’re on the right track.