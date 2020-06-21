Kansas State suspends workouts after 14 players test positive

Getty Images

Kansas State’s football team has shut down its workouts after 14 players tested positive for COVID-19.

The university announced that it will pause workouts for at least two weeks to try to contain the spread of the virus among its student-athletes.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said, via the Wichita Eagle. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

Several college football teams have begun workouts this month, only to bring them to a stop when an outbreak of the virus hit the team. The NFL is continuing to say training camps will open as scheduled, but it’s increasingly looking like group football workouts can result in the virus spreading rapidly among players, and it may be more difficult than the NFL realizes to have training camps safely.