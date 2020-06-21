Thomas Dimitroff not shying away from high expectations

Getty Images

After the Falcons chose to retain head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff for the 2020 season, team owner Arthur Blank made it clear that he expects better on-field results after a pair of 7-9 finishes the last two years.

Dimitroff said in an interview for the team’s website that he thinks the Falcons have “definitely gotten better” during an eventful offseason. Tight end Austin Hooper left while Hayden Hurst arrived in a trade, they swapped Devonta Freeman for Todd Gurley at running back and Dante Fowler is in as an edge rusher with Vic Beasley moving on to Tennessee.

The draft brought cornerback A.J. Terrell and defensive end Marlon Davidson in the first two rounds and the entire package has Dimitroff feeling ready to meet the goal that Blank laid out in January.

“I believe that we are in a really good spot,” Dimitroff said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Of course . . . there are high expectations coming into this season. Everyone knows that. No one is shying away from that. Dan and myself included.”

This is Dimitroff’s 13th season as the Falcons General Manager and those offseason moves will go a long way toward determining how much longer he’s on the job.