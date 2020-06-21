Video shows Dallas Goedert was attacked, unprovoked

Getty Images

Video shows Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert appearing to be attacked without provocation in an incident at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday.

The brief video shows Goedert appearing to be asking a man to back away from him when a second man comes out of nowhere and delivers a hard punch to Goedert’s face, knocking him to the ground. A short skirmish ensues in which other men are knocked to the ground and a woman attempts to protect Goedert from being further injured.

Although Goedert lay motionless after he was knocked down and appeared to be unconscious, he was reportedly not seriously injured.

Goedert is a South Dakota native and played his college football at South Dakota State.

Police were called to the scene and one person was reportedly arrested.