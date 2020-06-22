Chris Carson changes agents before becoming free agent in 2021

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. He obviously already is anticipating hitting the open market for the first time.

Carson has changed agents, Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reports.

Carson, who previously had Dream Point Sports as his representation, has hired Octagon agents Casey Muir and Murphy McGuire.

“From our perspective, he’s an elite running back in this league,” Muir told Mullen.

Running backs, though, don’t always get as much as they want or expect.

Carson will make a base salary of $2.133 million in 2020, the final year of his rookie deal.

The Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, and Carson gained 1,314 yards from scrimmage in 2018 and 1,496 last season. He has 19 total touchdowns in three seasons.

Carson fractured his hip in a Week 16 loss to the Cardinals, but the Seahawks have said they expect Carson to be ready for the start of the 2020 season.