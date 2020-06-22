Colts QBs coach Marcus Brady participating in Quarterback Coaching Summit

Getty Images

The Colts are represented by quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and director of college scouting Morocco Brown at the virtual Quarterback Coaching Summit today and Tuesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

The event is co-sponsored by the NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

In its third year, the Summit aims to increase networking opportunities for minority coaching candidates. Last year’s event in Atlanta helped connect three dozen candidates with NFL coaches and executives, according to a release about the event.

“The NFL is striving to do a better job identifying and cultivating minority talent for our coaching ranks, particularly on the offensive side of the ball,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said. “We’re happy that Marcus and Morocco, both of whom are integral to everything the Colts do in football operations, will be able to share their experiences and mentor others who are looking to break into coaching.”