Dak Prescott officially signs franchise tender

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s official. Officially.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has signed his exclusive franchise tender, according to David Helman of the team’s official website. He will make $31.4 million in 2020, fully guaranteed.

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to convert the one-year contract to a long-term deal. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the two sides “aren’t close.”

Prescott is now under contract, which means he’ll be obligated to report for training camp. Given the position he plays and given that the team has a new head coach, Prescott knows that he need to be there for all of the preseason preparations.

Ultimately, the question becomes whether the Cowboys will offer Prescott a long-term contract considered to be enough to get Prescott to trade in the $31.4 million he’s due to make this year and, if tagged again, $37.68 million in 2021 and, potentially, free agency in 2022. Only Prescott knows what he’ll take to surrender his rights under a year-to-year approach, but he bet on himself in 2019 when he earned only $2 million. It will be much easier to bet on himself in 2020, when he’s already hit the jackpot.

12 responses to “Dak Prescott officially signs franchise tender

  1. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. This life lesson was not offered at Mississippi State. Dak gonna learn the hard way.

  2. Wow, that is a lot of money for a QB who is not a difference maker.
    It has been 25 years since Dallas was last relevant. Signing Dak should ensure at least a decade more of mediocrity.
    That is all.

  3. And the NFL East breaths a sigh of relief. Imagine 2 defensive impact players with Dalton at QB?

    The Eagles were as banged up a team in the history of football and they STILL managed to beat the team of the 90’s.

    The Eagles learned this lesson about what a team looks like on paper. Dallas has yet to figure that out. Not in Jerry’s era, anyway…

  4. So now either the Cowboys will have to sign Dak to a long-term contract and punt a bunch a money down the road or Jamal Adams has no chance, seems to be his wish, of becoming a Cowboy unless he is willing to work for pennies on the dollars. Smart move by Dak’s agents.

  5. Jerry just got kicked out of his own car and Dak has taken over the driver’s seat. The Jones boys negotiated against themselves…..and lost.

  6. 6-17 in his last 23 games against winning teams. You can draw your own conclusions.

  8. bobbydouglass says:
    June 22, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    6-17 in his last 23 games against winning teams. You can draw your own conclusions.
    ___________

    Wow! That’s almost Kirk Cousins-esque.

  9. My prediction: He will never recoup the $30 million he lost by not accepting the offer the team made him last offseason. He simply hasn’t done well when it has counted (against winning teams and outside the division).

    Going 8-8 with losing records against all the good teams in the league would make a 5-year, $30+ mil/yr contract an amazing gift to most people. But we’re seeing how greedy Prescott really is.

  10. For all the folks who say he is not that good and for all those who say the cowboys need him desperately; this gives Dallas a year to find out without being tied to a long term deal. It seems like a smart move. A little pricey but not crazy. Now the onus is on Prescott to show everyone he is a franchise quarterback. If he does, he’ll get his deal. If he doesn’t then Dallas will get their exit clause.

  11. Me thinks that the Jones are just buying time to see how he progresses under Mike McCarthy and if he doesn’t take major steps forwards as in his accuracy and him being able to take over games and carry the team then they will let him walk next year. Then they will role with Dalton for a season or two as Ben D our 7th round qb gets groomed. That guy throws a beautiful and accurate deep ball.

  12. Kirk Cousins provided the inspiration for all these young QBs. Bet on yourself and you can be set for life. The one drawback, if you get injured, it’s over for further paydays. Every NFL team now needs to look into drafting a young QB and play him for what it is worth for the next 4 or 5 years based on which round he was drafted. Once they start getting close for that new contract, you already need to have his replacement on board. The QBs will be eating so much salary cap that teams will not be retaining those veteran other positions as they once did. Those free agents going for their second and third contracts will not be seeing those large contracts anymore. Next year’s salary cap will cause many veterans to be released and they will have to take major pay cuts. Just watch the next few years.

