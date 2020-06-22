David Tyree is no longer Giants’ director of player development

Getty Images

David Tyree parleyed one of the most famous plays in Giants history into a role with the team after he finished playing football, but his run as the team’s director of player development has come to an end.

Tyree was hired in that role during the 2014 season, but the Giants rearranged titles this offseason. Dr. Lani Lawrence takes over the player development role in addition to being the team’s director of wellness and clinical services, which leaves Tyree to focus on a juice shop he’s opening in New Jersey.

“I was honored to serve and impact the players for the past six years for the most iconic franchise in NFL history,” Tyree said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I wish the Giants and Coach [Joe] Judge the best moving forward into the 2020 season. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my personal and professional growth along the way. Once a Giant always a Giant.”

Tyree was a core special teams player during five seasons with the Giants, but he’ll be remembered for his play at wide receiver late in Super Bowl XLII. With the Giants down 14-10 in the fourth quarter, Tyree pinned an Eli Manning pass to his helmet and held on for a 32-yard gain that set up the Plaxico Burress touchdown that gave the Giants a 17-14 win over the previously undefeated Patriots.