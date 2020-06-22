Despite “humanly impossible” protocol, John Harbaugh confident season will happen

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh raised eyebrows this month when he called complying with the NFL’s coronavirus protocols “humanly impossible.” But Harbaugh still thinks the league can start the season on time.

Harbaugh said today that even though he doesn’t think football and social distancing are compatible, he does think the league can start the 2020 season on time.

“I’m confident that it will happen,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I’m very hopeful. I’m praying for it. I want it to happen and I think it will happen, I believe it will happen. I think we’ll have the protocols in place.”

Harbaugh acknowledged that he doesn’t really know what’s going to happen, but he believes the NFL is committed to making it work.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen in the next six months. No human being knows that, so we’ll just have to be very adaptable and flexible and smart about what we do. And that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh is right: Nobody knows what’s going to happen. And depending on how much the virus spreads across America over the next two months, Harbaugh’s confidence may prove to be either correct, or completely misplaced.